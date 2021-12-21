Search

21 Dec 2021

Theft of driving licence and bank card from car on Mountain Top in Letterkenny

Gardaí are seeking information relating to the theft of a bank card and a driving licence from  a car on the Mountain Top in Letterkenny on Tuesday, December 14.

The bank card was used on the Port Road at a premises in Letterkenny on December 15.

CCTV is being viewed from various premises. Gardaí are interested to obtain any information in relation to the sighting of two youths; one wearing a black puffer style jacket, with a blue Adidas logo on the front, wearing a face mask with a long fringe; the second who wore a puffer jacket which was bright blue at the top and navy on the bottom, wore a hood and had a face mask on. 

If anyone witnessed either youth on the Mountain Top area on Tuesday, December 14 at 10.30 or on the Port Road at around 12.25am on Wednesday, December 15, they are asked to call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

