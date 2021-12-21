Gardaí release description of man believed to be involved in Letterkenny assault

A man was injured during an assault which occurred between 12:20am and 12:35am on Sunday morning, in the Lower Main Street area of Letterkenny.
The victim was given medical attention for injuries which are being described as non-life threatening.
Gardaí have released a description of the man whom they believe was responsible for the attack. They say the man was wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and white trainers. He also had a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
Gardaí are calling on witnesses to come forward and assist with enquiries, particularly any taxi drivers who may have dash cam footage from the scene.
Contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.