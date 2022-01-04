Donegal garda appeal after youths spray paint building at retail park

Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident where three youths were involved in spray painting the walls and doors of a business premises at the rear of the Letterkenny Retail Business Park.
The company in question is a multinational company. The youths who were wearing dark clothing were captured on CCTV.
Gardaí believe the youths to be 15 years of age. The incident occurred on December 22 at around 4pm.
Anyone with any information is asked to call gardaí at the Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
