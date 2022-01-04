Donegal gardaí investigate burglary of e-scooters from garage

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the burglary of two e-scooters from a garage in Knocknamona.
Intruders gained access to a garage by breaking a window between Tuesday, December 28 and Wednesday, December 29 between 2am and 10am.
One of the scooters was a Ninebot Segway hoverboard and the other was an NB scooter.
Garda Niall Maguire asked anyone who may be approached for the sale of these items, or similar such items, they are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.