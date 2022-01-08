Search

08 Jan 2022

Tributes paid to Susan McCauley on her retirement from Cara House

Michelle NicPhaidin

Tributes have been paid to Susan McCauley as she retires from her position as coordinator of Cara House. 

Ms McCauley began her tenure at Cara House in 2004. 

On announcing her retirement, she said: "As I retire as coordinator of Cara House, I wish to thank the Letterkenny community for their support of Cara House since 2004. Without this and the hard work of staff - both past and present – and our funders HSE, Tusla, ETB, Leader and Donegal County Council - we would not have been able to progress and fulfil the hopes and dreams of the original committee of three."

She wished Martina McGinty every success in carrying the project forward into the post pandemic era and said she hoped to visit when the new buildings are completed. 

Deputy Joe McHugh paid tribute to Ms McCauley, he said: "Best wishes to Susan on her retirement following seventeen years of hard work and dedication to Cara House."

He also wished Martina McGinty all the best in her new role. 

