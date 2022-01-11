Damage caused to Letterkenny house

FILE PHOTO
A window of a home on Market Square in Letterkenny was smashed on Sunday, January 9 between 4am and 6am.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed any activity in the area to contact gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
