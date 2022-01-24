Inspirational Nikki Bradley shares engagement news

Inspirational Donegal woman Nikki Bradley has announced her engagement.

Nikki toasted the occasion of her 36th birthday on Sunday and confirmed her engagement to her partner, Ian Parke.

Sharing a picture of the happy couple, Nikki told her followers on Instagram: “Sure we’ve only gone and got engaged!! Best birthday weekend ever.”

Nikki is an adaptive adventurer and cancer survivor whose story has served as an inspiration to many.

Described as ‘an adapted adventurer and motivational speaker, ambassador and a fitness enthusiast with a special interest in adapted training’, Nikki has had two hip replacements.

This year, she is to have her right leg amputated - decision she arrived at last autumn.

Diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 16 years old, Nikki’s hop was damaged by radiotherapy treatment.

Nikki has never allowed her disability hold her back. Indeed, she has completed some staggering feats, from abseiling off Fanad Lighthouse to climbing the Sólheimajökull glacier in Iceland.

There was the Fan Dance, a 24km march on the highest peak of Brecon Beacons in Wales and a 4 Peak challenge that saw her climb Carrantoohil, Croagh Patrick, Slieve Donard and Errigal back-to-back in 32 hours.

The challenges were part of Fighting Fit For Ewings, an awareness campaign which aims to highlight the importance of exercise for rehabilitation while raising awareness for Ewing's Sarcoma.