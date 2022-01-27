Search

27 Jan 2022

Downings drug-driver gets driving ban and warning from Judge

Kevin Boyce (36) was before Letterkenny District Court.

Letterkenny court house.

A Downings man who was caught while under the influence of drugs has been banned from driving.

Kevin Boyce (36) of Ard na Mara, Downings, was disqualified from driving at Letterkenny District Court.

Gardaí were alerted when they observed a blue Transit van perform a dangerous u-turn. Officers stopped the vehicle and noticed that Boyce’s eyes were glazed and his hands were shaking.

A roadside breath test was positive for the presence of cocaine.

A follow-up search of Boyce’s home saw Gardai recover €120 worth of cannabis and €10 worth of cocaine.

During the search, Gardai found a Co2 air pistol and ball bearings. Boyce said he bought it on holidays for shooting glass bottles. Sergeant Jim Collins explained that the pistol was deemed as a firearm. Boyce was charged with its possession.

Solicitor for Boyce, Mr Kieran Dillon, said his client was fully co-operative.

Father-of-two Boyce, Mr Dillon told the court, was working in construction, but was laid off at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and was at a loose end.

“This was a wake-up call for everyone,” Mr Dillon said. In relation to the firearm, Mr Dillon said it ‘lay in a box after being bought on holiday and wasn’t used for years’.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said the difficulty in the case was Boyce’s driving under the influence of drugs,

“One would’ve thought that he would have some modicum of sense,” Judge Gearty.

Mr Dillon said that the Covid-19 pandemic had ‘upset a lot of things’.

”He assures me that matters are going in the right direction,” Mr Dillon said. “He has put his hands up and has pleaded guilty. The readings are low and are not concerning.”

“I hope its a once off,” Judge Gearty remarked..

“I don’t know what the excuses are and everyone has their own story to tell. Cannabis and cocaine are not the way to deal with it.”

For the offence of drug-driving, Boyce was fined €500, given five months to pay, and was disqualified from driving for one year.

A destruction order was made in respect of the firearm and the otter charges were struck out.

“Don’t take that chance again, Judge Gearty warned Boyce.

