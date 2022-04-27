Search

27 Apr 2022

Road works that have caused major Letterkenny disruption to end on Friday

The four-lane between the Polestar and Dry Arch roundabouts is to fully reopen

Work that has caused heavy traffic congestion in Letterkenny over the last week is due to come to an end on Friday.
The outbound lanes of the N14 between the Polestar and Dry Arch roundabouts have been reduced to one carriageway since April 21 for construction and surfacing as part of a major safety improvement scheme.
The work, which has been carried out during the day and night, has had a knock-on effect on traffic in Letterkenny over the last week with long delays experienced around the town centre.

€750,000 hospital cardiac laboratory sitting idle - Brogan

Councillor calls for special meeting on cardiology services at Letterkenny University Hospital

Donegal County Council said it acknowledged the works have affected traffic during peak hours and adjustments have been made to the traffic management to better facilitate traffic flow.
“On completion of this phase of works, this Friday, traffic management arrangements will again revert to four trafficked lanes in operation during daytime hours, two inbounds and two outbound”, the council said.
Local councillor Gerry McMonagle said the completed project will be a massive improvement, but he called for more intervention from gardaí to help deal with the traffic congestion caused by the work.
“If they think they can help, then they should help. They should assess the situation and see if they can help to keep the traffic moving,” he said.

