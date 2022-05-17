Cara House dances for Bealtaine

The 2 Hand Dancers hosted a tea dance in the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny for Bealtaine last Friday.

Almost 40 people came along to celebrate the Donegal Bealtaine Festival 2022.

It was a really enjoyable day with lots of dancing, singing and storytelling with welcomed refreshments provided by Cara House.

“It has been three years since we’ve been able to bring everyone together to celebrate the yearly festival” said Martina McGinty, Cara House Co-ordinator.

“To see everyone enjoying themselves, bringing old and new friends together again, has been fantastic.

“We want to acknowledge the people who could not be with us.

“It has been a difficult number of years for everyone, but hopefully brighter days are ahead with normality resuming. Thank you to the Regional Culture Centre for access to their building”.

The two-hand dancing takes place every Friday at 11am for €5.

New people are always welcome.

Cara House new premises will open later this year on Pearse Road with more opportunities for people to engage in.

For any more information please Cara House Family Resource Centre on 0749123986