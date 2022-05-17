Search

17 May 2022

Cara House dances for Bealtaine

Almost 40 people attended a function at the RCC on Friday to celebrate the Donegal Bealtaine Festival 2022.

Cara House dances for Bealtaine

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

17 May 2022 5:55 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The 2 Hand Dancers hosted a tea dance in the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny for Bealtaine last Friday.

Almost 40 people came along to celebrate the Donegal Bealtaine Festival 2022. 

It was a really enjoyable day with lots of dancing, singing and storytelling with welcomed refreshments provided by Cara House.

“It has been three years since we’ve been able to bring everyone together to celebrate the yearly festival” said Martina McGinty, Cara House Co-ordinator.

“To see everyone enjoying themselves, bringing old and new friends together again, has been fantastic.

“We want to acknowledge the people who could not be with us.

“It has been a difficult number of years for everyone, but hopefully brighter days are ahead with normality resuming. Thank you to the Regional Culture Centre for access to their building”.

The two-hand dancing takes place every Friday at 11am for €5.

New people are always welcome.

Cara House new premises will open later this year on Pearse Road with more opportunities for people to engage in.

For any more information please Cara House Family Resource Centre on 0749123986

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media