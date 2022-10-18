Man discovered with 'unexplainable injuries' in Letterkenny

A man has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital after being found at 11.15am with unexplainable injuries.
The man was discovered on the Neil T Blayney Road, Letterkenny, earlier today. He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.
The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.
