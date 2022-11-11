Works completed to safeguard water quality and supply in Milford

Milford residents are benefiting from improved water quality and a more reliable water supply following the completion of water main replacement works.

The improvement works carried out at Upper Mount Marian included the replacement of old backyard services and ageing water mains. The works will ensure a reliable supply of good quality water to homes, eliminate existing leaks and reduce water lost to leakage.

The works were carried out by Farrans Construction in partnership with Donegal County Council and on behalf of Irish Water.

“As a result of replacing 240 metres of water main along with the backyard services, residents in Upper Mount Marian, Milford can now see improved water quality and a reliable supply of water to customers in the area,” said Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead Declan Cawley.

“The new pipes will also eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground. Replacing these ageing water mains which had a high frequency of bursts will help to safeguard the water supply for customers that previously experienced unplanned interruptions to their water supply. The replacement of 240 metres of water main along with the backyard services will also help to conserve water and reduce water lost to leakage.”

“This mains work is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Donegal. We would especially like to thank the community in Milford for their patience and cooperation as we worked to deliver this vital water network improvement project.”