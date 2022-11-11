Search

11 Nov 2022

Works completed to safeguard water quality and supply in Milford

The improvement works carried out at Upper Mount Marian included the replacement of old backyard services and ageing water mains to ensure a reliable supply of good quality water to homes, eliminate existing leaks and reduce water lost to leakage

Works completed to safeguard water quality and supply in Milford

Irish Water were working at Upper Mount Marian in Milford

Reporter:

Contributor

11 Nov 2022 3:14 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Milford residents are benefiting from improved water quality and a more reliable water supply following the completion of water main replacement works. 

The improvement works carried out at Upper Mount Marian included the replacement of old backyard services and ageing water mains. The works will ensure a reliable supply of good quality water to homes, eliminate existing leaks and reduce water lost to leakage.

The works were carried out by Farrans Construction in partnership with Donegal County Council and on behalf of Irish Water. 

“As a result of replacing 240 metres of water main along with the backyard services, residents in Upper Mount Marian, Milford can now see improved water quality and a reliable supply of water to customers in the area,” said Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead Declan Cawley.

“The new pipes will also eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground. Replacing these ageing water mains which had a high frequency of bursts will help to safeguard the water supply for customers that previously experienced unplanned interruptions to their water supply. The replacement of 240 metres of water main along with the backyard services will also help to conserve water and reduce water lost to leakage.”

“This mains work is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Donegal. We would especially like to thank the community in Milford for their patience and cooperation as we worked to deliver this vital water network improvement project.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media