Roadworks expected to cause delay in Letterkenny

Roadworks which are due to be carried out between 7pm and 7am from tonight until August 12 are expected to cause delays to those traveling to and from Letterkenny.
FBEL will be undertaking nightworks that will require temporary traffic management on the N56, the four-lane road which leads into the cathedral town from 7pm this evening.
The outbound lane of the N56 exiting the Polestar roundabout towards the Dry Arch Roundabout will be reduced down to a single lane.
These changes will be made as a result of the works:
Lane narrowing:
Find further information here.
