09/08/2021

Roadworks expected to cause delay in Letterkenny

Roadworks expected to cause delay in Letterkenny

Staff Reporter

news@donegallive.ie

Roadworks which are due to be carried out between 7pm and 7am from tonight until August 12 are expected to cause delays to those traveling to and from Letterkenny. 

FBEL will be undertaking nightworks that will require temporary traffic management on the N56, the four-lane road which leads into the cathedral town from 7pm this evening. 

The outbound lane of the N56 exiting the Polestar roundabout towards the Dry Arch Roundabout will be reduced down to a single lane.

These changes will be made as a result of the works:

Lane narrowing:

  • The inbound lane of the N56 Four lane will be reduced down to a single lane.
  • The Port Road will be narrowed down to a single lane approaching the Polestar roundabout to facilitate a lane closure of the outbound lane on the N56 Four Lanes from the Polestar roundabout.
  • The Ramelton Road will be narrowed down to a single lane approaching the Polestar roundabout to facilitate a lane closure of the outbound lane on the N56 Four Lanes from the Polestar roundabout

Find further information here.

 

