Priest to proceed with First Holy Communion this weekend

A priest has confirmed that the First Holy Communion will go ahead in his parish this weekend.

In a post to social media, Father John Joe Duffy said: "I am proceeding with the Sacraments in a safe and most responsible way in our parish and I totally trust the parents who will always put the safety of their children first."

It has been reported that the Taoiseach’s office said it had contacted the Catholic Church and advised them against holding the religious ceremonies.

It was understood the matter would be monitored during August and reviewed at the end of the month.

Last month, the Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian recommended that parishes begin to prepare for ceremonies from mid-August onward.

Meanwhile, school children will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg this Sunday at 1pm. Pupils from Scoil Adhamhnáin, an Lunniagh and Scoil Bhríde, Mín a' Chladaigh will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation also on Sunday in St. Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola at 1pm and 2pm.