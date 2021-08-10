10/08/2021

Exceptionally busy day for Rescue 118 helicopter included two callouts to Donegal

Medivac, swimmer in difficulty and missing person search among the R118 operations

Body found off Donegal coast after major search operation

A very busy day for the R118 crew

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Rescue 118 had an exceptionally busy day that really sums up the range of services provided by the Coast Guard helicopter crew.

Soon after starting their shift at 1pm on Monday, the crew were tasked to Clare island for an island medivac and onward transfer to Galway hospital. This was just the first of a number of missions that would see them travel much of the area covered by Rescue 118.

A spokesperson said: "While returning to Sligo we were retasked to an incident with a swimmer in Donegal. Rescue 118 landed in Sligo for a RRR (Rotors Running Re-Fuel) and onward to Donegal. Luckily the patient had made his way to shore and was being treated by our colleagues in the National Ambulance service.

"As we were stood down from this job we were again retasked to an EPIRB signal in the Donegal area. A search of the area was carried out to confirm that no one was in trouble.

"Again when released from this search we were retasked to carry out searches for a missing person in a number of locations in Mayo, concentrating near Achill island. Our sister ship Rescue 115 was carrying out searches in Co Clare as part of the same tasking.

"With this search complete another RRR was carried out at Blacksod lighthouse before returning to Sligo.

"If you have an EPIRB, make sure it's registered and stored safely where it won't be activated by accident.

"If you see someone get into difficulties near or on the water, Call 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard."

