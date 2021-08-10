One person brought to hospital following road traffic collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Manorcunningham road earlier this morning.
The three-vehicle collision occurred at around 11am this morning, Tuesday.
Gardaí say the injuries sustained are non-life threatening injuries and inquiries are continuing.
