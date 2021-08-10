The legacy of Fr Neal Carlin lives on at the White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre

Those who work at White Oaks were today finding it difficult to put into words the extent of the late Father Neal Carlin's contribution to the rehabilitation Centre.

Fr Neal Carlin was buried after Requiem Mass in St Eugene's Cathedral, Derry yesterday, Monday, August 9.

In a post to social media, those at the centre said: "Not only was his vision and drive so crucial to making an idea a reality, but his presence here over the years made a lasting impact on the lives of so many who have passed through our doors.

"We thank God for the gift Fr Neal has been to us all. Now we carry on that living legacy by continuing to provide healing and hope for those with addiction and for families affected. In the near future we begin a new venture in Letterkenny, dear to Fr Neal's heart, and this will underpin support for those seeking to make a new beginning. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam."

Tributes to Father Carlin have been pouring onto social media over the last number of days. Father Carlin was a source of hope and love to so many and his caring manner touched the lives of so many.