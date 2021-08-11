Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, August 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary McGinley, Downings

- Deirdre Hannigan, Letterkenny

- Charles McLaughlin Donegal and formerly Dunkineely

- Patrick Feeney, Bundoran

- Patrick McGloin, Kinlough and formerly Largydonnell

- Michael Deery, Quigley's Point

- Eddie McKeever, Buncrana

- Bridie Kelly, Carndonagh

Mary McGinley, Downings

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McGinley, Gort Na Luchog, Downings.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart tomorrow, Thursday August 12 at approximately 6pm.

Funeral mass on Friday at 11am followed by internment in Meevagh Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE & Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Deirdre Hannigan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Deirdre Hannigan, (née McGlynn) 39, Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny, predeceased by her parents Denis and Maureen McGlynn.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Owen and Adam and their father Tom, sisters Mary McBride (The Glebe Letterkenny) and Jacinta (Dublin) and brother Patrick (Hexham, UK), in-laws, relatives and friends.

Deirdre’s remains will repose at her late residence. Removal from there on Thursday, August 12, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Reception Prayers at 5.30pm.

Reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday, August 13, which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Wake, Requiem Mass and Interment strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only please or donations in lieu, if wished, to the I.C.U Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.



Charles McLaughlin Donegal and formerly Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Charles (Tatty) McLaughlin, Tullycullion, Donegal Town (formerly Dunkineely), on August 11 2021 peacefully, at Donegal Community Hospital.

Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine. Beloved father of Geraldine, Brendan and Charlene. Much loved grandfather of Josephine, Niamh and Aoibheann. Deeply regretted by his brother Brendan (Pennsylvania, U.S.A.), sons-in-law Jim and Conor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital at 6.30pm on Thursday August 12, to St Agatha's Clar with Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday August 13.

Burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, Covid restrictions apply at all times, with numbers limited to fifty people only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund. House private at all times.

Patrick Feeney, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Patrick Feeney, Drumacrin Road, Bundoran. Peacefully at the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit.

Reposing at the residence of his close friends Brendan & Patricia, No 1, Dartry Vale, Kinlough from 8pm this Wednesday evening for relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from there on Friday morning to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran, via the Moy Rd, Drumacrin Rd and Main St. Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. All current guidelines regarding Covid-19 apply.

Condolences can be left on the online condolence section of www.breslinfunerals.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Patrick McGloin, Kinlough and formerly Largydonnell

The death has occurred of Patrick Mc Gloin, No.6 New Houses, Kinlough and formerly Largydonnell, Co. Leitrim.

Remains arriving at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, on Thursday morning for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Michael Deery, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Deery, Three Trees, Quigley’s Point.

Michael's remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there tomorrow morning, Thursday August 12 at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research care of any family member.

Due to HSE & Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Eddie McKeever, Umricam, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Owen Mor Nursing Home, Culmore, Derry of Eddie McKeever, Umricam, Buncrana and formerly Derry.

Eddie’s remains are reposing at his late residence in Umricam.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday morning, August 12 at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Bridie Kelly, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Kelly, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.

Her remains will be reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, August 13 at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

