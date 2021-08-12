Strong message from the Coast Guard in light of latest weather warning for Donegal

A weather warning has been issued for Donegal
In light of the weather warning issued by Met Eireann for counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo, the Coast Guard is strongly advising everyone to exercise caution.
The weather alert is in place for Thursday and Friday and the public are advised to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs and piers, harbor walls and promenades.
A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said: "The forecasted unseasonable severe weather conditions will coincide with spring tides and rough to high seas, with the potential for wave overtopping and hazardous coastal conditions.
"The Coast Guard encourages the public to remember to “Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry” and if you see anyone if difficulty call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."
See also: Status yellow wind warning for Donegal on Thursday
