LUH staff levels are ‘damning indictment’

The escalating crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) has been highlighted this week in Medical Ward 3, the Covid ward, where it emerged there were in excess of 110 unfilled nursing shifts over the last four weeks.

The crisis has been exacerbated by 55 vacant posts at the hospital, at present.

And the emergency ward at LUH had just under 60 unfilled nursing shifts over the same period, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said.

Neal Donohue, INMO Industrial Relations Officer in the north west, told the Democrat: “To have over 110 unfilled nursing shifts in a Covid ward in just one month is a damning indictment of the understaffing problems faced at Letterkenny.”

Mr Donohoe added: “With so many unfilled shifts, staff are having to work far beyond what they should have to. That’s not only exhausting for them as people, but deeply unfair as workers.

“Covid has drained so much from the frontline – we’re now dealing with more patients and depleted numbers. Something has to give.

Letterkenny University Hospital

“Understaffing, along with ventilation, is a clear health and safety issue for staff and patients alike.

“Healthcare works as a team. When you don’t have enough members of the team, patients and staff suffer.

“Nurses in Letterkenny ED are deeply concerned for the public who attend for care because of the delays. Our members want to provide a safe and timely service, but they are under resourced.

“Without affirmative action from the HSE at a senior level the nurses fear these delays will continue and that cannot be accepted.

“There are over fifty vacant posts in Letterkenny University Hospital alone. A huge volume of shifts are going unfilled, with frontline staff having to work far beyond what should be expected of them.”

On Wednesday 45 patients were waiting on general beds admissions in the region’s two acute hospitals.

The figures make for even grimmer reading with the trolley watch analysis for the month of July indicating that 820 patients were waiting on bed admissions in either LUH and SUH - 491 in Sligo and 329 in Letterkenny.