13/08/2021

Covid-19 incidence rate in Carndonagh local electoral area more than four times the national average rate

319 cases there in the two weeks up to August 9, 2021

Carndonagh Local Electoral Area

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The incidence rate of Covid-19 transmissions per 100,000 of the population in the Carndonagh Electoral Area (LEA) is almost four and a half times greater than the national average, the latest breakdown of Covid-19 statistics in Donegal’s seven municipal districts has revealed.

Carndonagh LEA had 319 confirmed cases of Covid -19 in the 14-day period between July 27 and August 9 - last Monday. 

It had an incidence rate of 1,880.5 per 100,000 of the population compared to the average rate for the country of 422.5.

The Buncrana LEA had 217 cases, Letterkenny LEA 230 cases, Milford LEA had 136, while Lifford/Stranorlar LEA registered 132 cases.

The LEA's with the lowest number of cases during that period was in the Donegal and Glenties districts.

Donegal LEA had 129 cases while Glenties LEA registered 106 cases.  

