GAA club in Donegal seeks planning permission for new clubhouse and gym

One of Donegal’s biggest and best known GAA clubs is seeking planning permission to build a new two storey clubhouse.
Four Masters GAA Club in Donegal Town has lodged a planning application with Donegal Co. Council for the development of the clubhouse and also a gym at its Tir Chonaill Park grounds on the outskirts of the town.
The local authority will accept submissions on the plans up to September 12.
A decision on whether to grant or refuse planning permission is due by October 10.
