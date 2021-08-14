14/08/2021

Performance art protest held outside Minister's Donegal office

Climate change activists urge the Minister to listen to the scientists

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A performance art protest was held at of the Minister for Agriculture's Donegal office yesterday.

Members of Extinction Rebellion Inishowen and Donegal-Derry as well as a few XR Red rebels were joined by concerned members of the public for the demonstration outside the Carndonagh office of Charlie McConalogue to highlight the damage being caused by climate change.

A spokesperson for the group said: "XR Red Rebels are an expression of global performance art, moving silently and slowly to focus our attention; red symbolising the common life blood all humans share no matter where they live, and our kinship with all other lifeforms we share the planet with.

"They express the emotions the ecological and climate crisis invoke in us, grief, passion, love, anger, despair and invite us to face these feelings fully and then act out of love for the children of today and tomorrow.
 
"Our agricultural policy is still focussed on increasing harmful methane-emitting beef and dairy production for a competitive global market-Methane is one of the worst greenhouse gases causing the heating up of our planet. We need a different model urgently.

"One that puts biodiversity, re wilding, re wetting peatlands, planting native trees, food sovereignty and alternative crops like hemp at its heart.

"We urge the Minister to listen to the scientists and take radical, effective action to begin bringing down rising greenhouse gases down immediately."

