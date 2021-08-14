Is there suddenly a whiff of an election in the air?

There are rumblings on the political front that all the major parties in Donegal are gearing up for a potential election before the end of the year.

Sources within Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin have not denied that discussions about potential candidates to fight this five-seater constituency have been "doing the rounds" for some time now.

A number of factors have come into play recently to edge all players closer to a starting line.

These include the perception that the government parties are out of touch with anything outside Dublin, the lack of action on the mica, pyrite and pyrrhotite housing crisis, the potential future fall out from Covid-19 and Brexit, the poor response to challenges facing the fishing industry, the recent hurried moves to bring the current public health guidelines into alignment with the Attorney General’s interpretation of the law, varying opinion on the public health guidelines and their effect on the local economy, the Zappone affair and a government that has shown a lack of accountability and an unwillingness to be held to account.

On the local front the crisis in the political world appears to be finding suitable candidates if an election is called.

Sinn Féin members keeping a close eye on proceedings during last year's General Election count in Letterkenny PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER



The mica crisis has placed both sitting TDs Charlie McConalogue and Joe McHugh is rather unenviable positions given their roles in the crumbling block saga to date.

Both have come in for unmerciful levels of criticism from all angles, particularly distraught homeowners in Inishowen.

While they established vote catchers in their own right, the fallout from this and other wobbly government decisions of late leave them a lot more vulnerable than they would like to be.

The big question is who will run alongside them? Given the geographical factors that Fianna Fáil has to consider, names like Niall Blaney, Anthony Molloy and even former TD, Mary Coughlan have been talked about. The situation regarding former TD Pat the Cope Gallagher is unclear but is a name that could not be ruled out at any stage.

Fine Gael will need to look for a new running mate for Joe McHugh. Last time out, Cllr Martin Harley helped his colleague over the line but it's doubtful whether the Ballybofey publican will give it a second go. And therein lies the problem. Fine Gael might have to secure a 'celebrity' candidate to garner enough votes to keep even one TD.

Sinn Féin have an interesting dilemma. Two sitting TDs, Padraig Mac Lochalinn and Pearse Doherty proved they can get votes but now the question is can the party aim high and try for a third seat.

Cllr Gary Doherty from Castlefin has been mentioned again. Cllr Noel Jordan is also seen as a potential third option and even though his proximity to sitting independent TD, Thomas Pringle might be a factor, south-west Donegal is no stranger to enjoying two representatives in the Dáil.