Homeowners deserve 100% mica redress – Donegal councillor

In a wide-ranging interview with the Donegal Live, Councillor Martin McDermott, Chairperson of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee, said it became obvious in January 2021, the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme was not working.

He said costs were starting to escalate and the scheme, which was being administered by Donegal County Council, was not working out at the envisaged 90 / 10, especially for people who had to demolish and rebuild their homes.

The Glengad councillor said: “The other problems with the scheme included IS 465:2018 and the protocol, as well as time delays with the Council.

”IS 465:2018 concerns the assessment, testing and categorisation of damaged buildings incorporating concrete blocks containing certain deleterious materials.

Cllr McDermott continued: “The Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme is definitely cumbersome and quite red-taped.

“In relation to IS 465:2018 and Options 1 to 4, it became difficult for the Council and it became difficult for engineers, especially when people, maybe, wanted to do certain things to their houses, which IS 465:2018 and the protocol did not allow.

“For example, a homeowner might have felt demolition was the only option they wanted but when it came to Test Suite A and Test Suite B, the results might not have met the criteria for demolition under IS 465:2018 and the protocol, which was put in place by Engineers' Ireland.

“Then, you had a situation where the Council would not have been able to sign off on demolition because it did not meet the criteria, even though the homeowner wished that house to be demolished. At this point, there was a lot of pressure on the Council.”

Cllr McDermott added it was important to note, Donegal County Council is administering the scheme on behalf of the Department of Housing. It did not design the scheme and it has no authority to change it.

“Council has no authority to change Options 1 to 5.

“Engineers' Ireland designed the protocol around IS 465:2018 and it designed Options 1 to 5. Engineers' Ireland is the only body that can change either. All of the engineers involved in the Scheme belong to Engineers' Ireland.

“They should take IS 465:2018 and the protocol back to Government and the Expert Panel, if they need to be changed.

“Donegal County Council cannot decide that every house should be demolished. There is a perception out there Council can just change the scheme or change the protocol. It cannot.

“That is a massive problem that has to be addressed at national level not at local level. Council did not design the scheme and it has no authority to change the scheme,” Cllr McDermott said.

In early February, Cllr McDermott arranged a meeting between the Mica Action Group (MAG), Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Cllr McDermott and MAG also forwarded a report to Minister O'Brien in April, which illustrated the cost of demolishing and rebuilding a house under the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

“The big issue we have in Donegal is the size of the houses,” he said. “The scheme was designed around a 1,950 to 2,000 square foot house and the average house size here is 2,400 and a 2,400 square foot.

“Under the scheme, that homeowner was out an average of €80,000 to €100,000, which was not doable for any homeowner, especially if they were in the middle of a mortgage or had their mortgage paid and were in their late 50s or coming 60.

“You could not go to the bank. The bank would not give you €100,000. People were being left behind. Minister O'Brien was considering this report. Then the 100% Mica Redress campaign escalated with the involvement of Paddy Diver.

“And I commend the work and the effort that Paddy Diver has done because you need that element of push from the local people as well to give us the opportunity to put pressure on Government departments.

“I think, if that had not have happened, we would have found it difficult to be in the place we are today.”

Cllr McDermott said it was important the recently formed Defective Blocks Working Group ensured the establishment of a State Guarantee to back whatever option homeowners took.

He said: “If people fix their outside block, or do any other option other than Option 1, they need to have guarantees they can insure their house, they can sell their house, and they can pass their house on to other members of their family when they pass away.

“That is a vitally important aspect of the Working Group. Personally, I feel, if that guarantee is not there, there will be no other option other than to demolish every house.

“We cannot have a situation where a homeowner fixes their house and goes to the insurance company and the insurance company says, 'You might have fixed your house but we are not insuring it'. That would not be fair to anyone.”

Paying tribute to Working Group members, Michael Doherty, Ann Owens, Eileen Doherty and Paddy Diver, Cllr McDermott said he could not give them enough credit.

He said: “They are giving up all of their time to try and get a good outcome here and it is disappointing then at times to see people knocking them back on social media. The Working Group is a vitally important part of the process.

“I have given up the last 18 months of my life to mica. I have been working with people day in day out, evening in, evening out, to the detriment, a lot of the time, to my own family.

“It is such a big issue out there and there are a lot of people in dire straits, that are anxious, that need help, and I think it is vitally important that we are there to help those people and to help them fill in their forms.

“I do feel it would have been important to have had a strong Council on the Working Group, one that would have represented both Council and the general public. I feel that voice is missing in there.

“Either myself or the Vice Chair of the Mica Redress Committee should have been asked to join it but that is neither here nor there now because it is done and dusted.

“Council staff dealing with the scheme have done enormous work. They have worked night and day and I have nothing other than praise for them. They do try their best to get the best outcome for the homeowners here in Donegal.

“They try to make sure no-one gets refused. We have had no refusals in Donegal and I think that is down to the work the Council is doing to make sure that applications are right.

“I know that can be very annoying for some people at times but I think, at the end of the day, Council workers are trying to achieve the best outcome for the homeowner.”

Cllr McDermott stressed, in the future, the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme needed to be based on a square foot rate and the current caps needed to be done away with.

He added: “The square foot rate is something I put on the Minister's desk back in February. It is something I have been pushing very, very hard. I felt from day one, it was the only logical way forward to help the homeowners here in the county.

“It does not matter what size of a house you built, you paid for it like everybody else. It is important everyone is treated equally, and every home owner, no matter what size of house they have, gets the same type of treatment as every body else.

“The mica situation is the total fault of bad regulations over a long period of time. There does need to be an investigation from the State into what went wrong here.

“However, I feel the first thing is we need to do is get the scheme right. We need to get people's houses fixed. Then there needs to be a public inquiry to make sure we never have this situation again.

“Because at the minute, I would still have fears that our national building regulations are still not suitable for what's going on today. That is a fear that I and everyone has.”

Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee meeting is scheduled to meet on the first week of September. Donegal's five TDs will be invited to attend.

Cllr McDermott said: “There have been four meetings in Council in last six weeks on Mica. We want to share our concerns with Oireachtas members to bring back to Dublin because this issue won't be resolved in Donegal. It will be resolved in Dublin.

“I feel were at a very crucial point here. It is vital the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien takes this very, very seriously. He must make sure the civil servants negotiating this deal with the Working Group are not allowed to make up their own minds on this one.

“This has to be directed from Government down to those civil servants. The home owners of Donegal deserve 100% redress and they deserve to get their houses fixed because this is absolutely no fault of their own.”

Addressing the private email he received from one of the engineers involved in the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, Cllr McDermott said it had contained questions regarding IS 465:2018 and the protocol.

He explained: “I am not an engineer, so I could not answer those questions. I sent it to Council. Council answered the questions and I forwarded the answers to the engineer. It was not for me to put what was marked as a confidential into the public.

“I would not put anything privately sent to me into the public domain without the consent of the sender.”