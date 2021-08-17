Gardaí seek bare-chested vandal after weekend incident

Gardaí in Raphoe are seeking a man who vandalised a sign outside a shop in the town at the weekend
Gardaí in Raphoe are seeking a man who vandalised a sign outside a shop in the town at the weekend.
The incident took place outside McGranaghan's supermarket in the town just before Midnight on Friday, August 13.
A man wearing a white T-shirt kicked apart a large sign outside the premises.
CCTV footage shows the man then taking off his T-shirt and walking around the area.
