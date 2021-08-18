“Please remember the elderly" - Donegal woman pleads as Covid numbers remain high

As the Covid-19 rates of infection remain stubbornly high across Inishowen, one local woman is appealing to people to remember the elderly who are confined in care facilities with visiting restrictions tightened again due to the high rate of transmission across the peninsula.

The emotional plea comes after it was revealed that Buncrana recorded a 30% positivity rate. Meaning one in three people tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman, who did not wished to be named, has an elderly relative being cared for in an Inishowen facility and has not been able to make personal contact with her for over three months, having to settle with a ‘window visit’.

“This is something that got loads of publicity, in the papers and on television, during the early days of the pandemic as everyone's heart strings were being pulled,” the woman said. “But now, our elderly are the forgotten ones.

“As this new variant rips through our community, everyone seems to be taking a very ‘willy nilly’ attitude”, 'Oh sure it’s only affecting the young ones' and 'no-one’s getting sick with it', 'most people are fully vaccinated' – a sort of I’m alright Jack attitude”.

She continued: “I have seen people’s actions and behaviour at first hand and there leaves a lot to be desired with their lack of responsibility and respect for what we have all come through.

“I’m not blaming the people themselves as Government and health guidelines are changing daily in a really confusing manner, but all I ask is that whether you have symptoms or not, whether you are vaccinated or not or whether you care less or not, please remember our elderly people who are still vulnerable and as we approach another dark and uncertain winter.

“A sit down face to face visit and conversation with a relative or friend would mean the world to them, and each one could possibly be their last.”