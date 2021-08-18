18/08/2021

The Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian, urges Ireland to do more for forcibly displaced people

Bishop Alan McGuckian urges the people of Ireland to do more for forcibly displaced people

The Bishop of Raphoe has urged that the process in relation to accepting 150 refugees from Afghanistan, under the State's Refugee Protection Programme, be accelerated adding that the acceptance of additional refugees in Ireland should be considered as a policy priority. 

Bishop Alan McGuckian said he welcomed Ireland’s intervention at the UN Security Council on the crisis in Afghanistan and the appeal for safe and reliable humanitarian access for its people.

The fall of the Afghanistan Government and the resurgence of the Taliban has ignited reaction across the globe.

Bishop McGuckian said: “Ireland, as one of the wealthier nations of the world, must do more for forcibly displaced people in terms of welcome and integration through State and community supports.  Yes, our hearts are deeply moved by the panicked scenes of people fleeing, but it should not take such scenes and circumstances to force governments to act.

“According to the UNHCR, at the end of 2020 there were 82.4m forcibly displaced people worldwide. Yet 85% of these are being looked after in the least wealthy nations, with only 15% being accommodated in the wealthier countries of the world, including Ireland.  What does this say to us about solidarity and fraternity in our world today?”

He said that the unfolding crisis presents the people of Ireland with another opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the protection of human rights, including access to education for all, and to welcome the stranger among us. 

"As Pope Francis reminds us, we are called respond to such challenges with four actions: welcome, protect, promote and integrate. I ask people to pray for the safe protection of the people of Afghanistan and other war-torn regions of the world. In the interest of justice and peace, refugees should be welcomed and integrated in our communities.  The values of our Irish faith tradition teach us that outreach, encounter and authentic dialogue can bring the true peace that the world needs at this time.”

 

