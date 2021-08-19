45 patients waiting on beds at Letterkenny Hospital - 31 at Sligo Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital
An unprecedented 45 admitted patients were waiting on beds this morning, 24 of them in the Emergency Ward, at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Of the 45 admitted patients, 24 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 21 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
31 patients were waiting on beds at Sligo University Hospital, of which 19 are in the emergency ward.
Nationally, 309 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 248 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 61 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
