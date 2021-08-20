Calls for Covid-19 restrictions to be aligned across the island of Ireland

A leading hotelier and doctor have added their voices to calls for Covid-19 restrictions to be matched across the island of Ireland amidst concerns of less restrictive measures in the north.

The chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s (IMO) GP committee, Denis McCauley believes the lack of a Covid certificate to dine in doors is a massive difference.

Speaking this morning on Highland Radio, doctor McCauley said: “If you had cousins or relatives coming back from America and they were vaccinated, what advice would you give them? I would say I would probably say that I would rather them go to Dublin, at the present minute, than Belfast so that would affect my thinking.”

Meanwhile, the chair of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, Paul Diver says the two jurisdictions should be aligned to promote tourism adding he feels tighter measures should be introduced in the north.

Speaking to OceanFM, he said: “When you see the numbers continuously rising, you are thinking maybe we need to bear it out a little bit longer and stick with more restrictions.

“I know from a business point of view it can be very difficult but I think at the end of the day … It is a health pandemic and we need to ensure the safety of our staff and the safety of our customers. I think if we were to align it would be great if the restrictions in northern Ireland were the same as what we have here.”