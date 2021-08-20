20/08/2021

Donegal County Council offer land and houses for sale by tender

Donegal County Council offer land and houses for sale by tender

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

Donegal County Council is offering for sale, by tender, land at Finner, Bundoran and two houses subject to certain criteria and conditions.

Interested parties are required to submit a formal offer in writing using the official tender documentation which is available from the council.

Rough grazing land at Finner, Bundoran is available to purchase. A two-storey house which has two bedrooms, located in Ballyshannnon is also for sale. The house is mid terrace.

A single-storey house in Ballintra is also available to purchase. 

Viewings may be arranged by contacting 074 97 24402 between 9am and 4pm between 
Monday to Friday or by e-mailing frontdeskdonegal@donegalcoco.ie.

For full details and to apply visit - http://ow.ly/k4xf50FStHr

