Donegal County Council offer land and houses for sale by tender

Donegal County Council is offering for sale, by tender, land at Finner, Bundoran and two houses subject to certain criteria and conditions.
Interested parties are required to submit a formal offer in writing using the official tender documentation which is available from the council.
Rough grazing land at Finner, Bundoran is available to purchase. A two-storey house which has two bedrooms, located in Ballyshannnon is also for sale. The house is mid terrace.
A single-storey house in Ballintra is also available to purchase.
Viewings may be arranged by contacting 074 97 24402 between 9am and 4pm between
Monday to Friday or by e-mailing frontdeskdonegal@donegalcoco.ie.
For full details and to apply visit - http://ow.ly/k4xf50FStHr
More News
The Carndonagh local electoral area has the highest rate out of the 166 LEAs in the country for the fifth week in a row
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.