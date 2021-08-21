21/08/2021

Plans forging ahead for the renovation of two hotels and the rejuvenation of Gaoth Dobhair area

Proposed image of the Seaview Hotel in Derrybeg

Michelle NicPhaidin

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

New plans by Vesada Private Ltd will see a transformation of Seaview Hotel into a bigger and more modern hotel.
Planning permission by the organisation to Donegal County Council (DCC) outlines an additional forty-four new bedrooms and the renovation of the current thirty-six bedrooms.
Works will include the demolition and reconstruction of part o f the building and will see the removal of the existing nightclub and toilet block. This work will facilitate the new forty-four bedrooms and a gym.
Under the proposal, there will be ninety-four car spaces and coach set down for patrons of the hotel.
The Bunbeg Revitalisation Project being are being developed by Vesada Private and will see a €20 million investment in the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht.
Both the Seaview Hotel and Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair will be renovated and redesigned as part of this ambitious new project.
The financial director of Vesada Private Ltd said that the plans are firmly on track following a set back due to the pandemic.
The local community has embraced the plans as the project will attract tourists to the area. Many people came to the area during on staycations during the pandemic and with more facilities this is a trend that is hoped will continue.
Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair will be renovated under Phase II of the project. 

The óstán, when complete as planned, should have around 150 bedrooms available. 

Thirty- nine apartments with an additional 20, subject to planning permission are planned for the hotel. There are also plans to build additional holiday apartments near the elevated hotel site. 

The plan will see a much-needed employment boost in the area. Government tourism spending in the area is to include a greenway, a blue way, Bád Eddie project, restaurant and bars.

