21/08/2021

Increasing concern over jelly cannabis as doctor issues stark warning

Dr Denis McCauley.

A well-known doctor is warning parents about the potential dangers of their children eating cannabis jellies.
Doctor Ike Okafor of Temple Street Children’s Hospital told the RTÉ Drivetime radio programme, on Monday, that in the past 6 months 6 children under the age of 10 have been admitted to the hospital after eating cannabis jellies.
He said that large amounts of cannabis jellies can have “very serious effects” on children and if they were not treated in hospital “it could probably be quite serious.”
Meanwhile, The Irish Medical Organisation’s, locally-based, doctor Denis McCauley, said the products can be very serious effects.
This week, he told OceanFM: “I think I would have grave concerns about the immature brain being exposed to these substances.
“This could have very severe psychological effects ... both in the acute and chronic phase, I think these are particularly dangerous substances.”
Doctor Ike Okafor said that GPs and doctors should be aware and be able to recognise and manage acute cannabis toxicity in children.
He added that he was of the opinion that the issue was not being taken into consideration in future legislation relating to the issue: “ I don’t think that consequence is being thought about in the drive for the legalisation of this substance. ”

