21/08/2021

Profits from stunning calendars will help the homeless

Profits from Gaoth Dobhair man's calendars will help the homeless

Michelle NicPhaidin

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

A talented photographer has teamed up with two Ulster men to produce two calendars which will help the plight of the homeless in Dublin.
Brinalack-native Éamonn Coyle has spent the last number of months capturing stunning photography for two new calendars.
Author and director of education with Gael Linn Réamonn Ó Ciaráin carried out the research for the calendar while talented translator and proofreader Darren Mag Aoidh did the proofreading on the calendar, which is entirely in Irish, and contributed to the research as well.
One calendar will showcase the dry inland landscapes such as mountains and buildings while the second calendar will focus on the coast, rivers and lakes. Both calendars celebrate the lives of influential women dating back over 2,000 years.
Eight personalities from Gaoth Dobhair feature on the calendar; Enya, Moya Brennan, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Aoife Ní Fhearraigh, Maria McCool, Máire Dinney Wren, Áine Ní Churráin and the late Annie Chonaill Nic Giolla Bhríde of former Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair. Two Rosses natives, singer Margo O'Donnell and Michelle Nic Grianna of Raidío na Gaeltachta also feature. Profits from the calendars will go to the Peter McVerry Homeless Trust. In 202o, €11,500 was raised for the trust through sponsorship and sales of the calendar. The trust suffered as a result of the pandemic, and donations decreased significantly.
The wonderful calendar is available at www.eamonncoyle.com from mid-August and retails at €12.75 each.

