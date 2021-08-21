21/08/2021

Search our Archive

Fresh warning on Covid cases as daily figure reaches highest levels since January

Fresh warning on Covid cases as daily figure reaches highest levels since January

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan, has issued another warning about the continuing high Covid-19 rates in Ireland

In his latest update, he said: “For the second time in a week, we are reporting over 2,000 (daily) cases. We haven’t seen this number of cases since late January 2021. This is a concerning indication of the level of COVID-19 circulating in our communities."

He was referring to the 2,098 new cases that were confirmed yesterday. Of these, 251 Covid-10 patients were hospitalised, with 52 in intensive care units.

He continued: "Covid-19 vaccines are very effective against severe illness from Covid-19 and are protecting people from needing care in hospital and ICU. While it is possible for fully vaccinated individuals to become infected with COVID-19 and pass the virus on to others, vaccines also remain effective in significantly reducing this risk. That is why it is vital for as many people as possible to come forward for vaccination against this disease.

"We must all remain vigilant to the risk of contracting COVID-19. To protect everyone and to safeguard the progress we have made, please follow the public health advice to limit transmission of Covid-19.

"If you display symptoms of Covid-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose - isolate and get a test immediately. Continue to socialise safely by risk assessing, meeting outdoors where possible. Only meet up with small numbers of people and avoid crowds. Remember, it is OK to leave if you do not feel safe."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media