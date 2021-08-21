Met Eireann issues status yellow thunder and rain warning for Donegal

Thunderstorm warning
A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued by Met Eireann for Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan and Leinster.
Scattered heavy showers can be expected with localised thundery downpours that could give a risk of spot flooding.
The warning is valid from 12 noon today until 8.00 pm this evening.
More News
Sean Donegan, right, rehearsing with co-star Brendan Quinn for Nutcase by Colin Bateman which will run at The Playhouse from August 24 to 29
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.