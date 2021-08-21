Gardaí seize car overnight in Ballybofey area

A car was seized in the Ballybofey area overnight when gardaí detected a motorist driving without insurance or a valid driving licence.
Court proceedings are expected to follow.
Gardaí operate checkpoints and patrols around the clock. Gardaí urge people to always ensure their vehicle is in a roadworthy condition, you are fully insured to drive and that you have a valid driving licence. Road users are also asked to ensure their vehicles are taxed.
