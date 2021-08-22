Weather Forecast - Sunday morning - August 22, 2021

It will be generally cloudy this morning with isolated patches of light rain and some mist and fog.

Sunny spells will develop through the day but there will be well scattered showers too. Highest temperatures will range between 18 and 21 degrees and there'll be light west to northwest or variable winds.

The showers will gradually die out tonight and it will become mostly dry with some clear spells.

Mist and fog will develop in light and variable breezes and lowest temperatures will range between 10 and 13 degrees, mildest in the east.

The Pollen Forecast is Moderate for Sunday and Monday.

The Solar UV Index is Moderate foe Sunday and Monday.

A Blight advisory has been issued by Met Éireann for Ireland on Wednesday, August 18.

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight developed countrywide on Friday, and will continue over the weekend. There will be some opportunities for spraying today, becoming more limited tomorrow.