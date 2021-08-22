Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, August 22, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Denis Brown, The Diamond, Lifford, Donegal



The death has taken place August 22, 2021, at his home of Denis Brown, The Diamond, Lifford and formerly of Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Beloved husband of Bernie, much loved father of Dorina and Declan, dearly loved grandfather of Holly and Oisín and brother of Patsy, Mary, Billy, George and the late Nellie, Jim, Mickey, Harry and Jeannie.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday (August 23) at 5.30pm, to St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (August 24) at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam: http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Dan Donaghy, 1, Abbey View, The Glebe, Donegal Town, Donegal

The death has occurred, peacefully, at home, of Dan Donaghy , 1 Abbey View, The Glebe, Donegal Town.

Remains leaving his late residence on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am. for funeral mass at 11:00am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Due to Covid restrictions, house private to family and friends only.

Those who wish may leave a message of sympathy and support for the family can do so by using the condolences link below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed, live here on at St Agatha’s Church, Clar.

George Mc Laughlin, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny, Donegal

The death took place at Letterkenny university Hospital of George McLaughlin.

Remains reposing at his residence from 4pm on Sunday, August 22 until Tuesday 24 with funeral Mass at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral and burial afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery

George is survived by his daughter Charlotte, sons John and Paul. sister Bridie Drein,brothers Jack, Nail, Charlie and the wider family circle

In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines, wake, Requiem Mass and interment are private to family and close friends only.

Bernard J (Brian) Flanagan, Letterkenny, Donegal / Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Bernard J (Brian) Flanagan, 7 Oaklands Park, Letterkenny, Donegal / Ballyshannon, Donegal, formerly Corlea, Ballyshannon, August 21, 2021, suddenly.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marilynn, daughter Janine, son Adrian, son-in-law Peadar, daughter-in-law Clara, grandchildren Rachael, Leah, Nico, Tomás and Luís, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House and Cremation Service strictly private.



Patricia Gibson, Strabane and Raphoe

The sudden death has occurred of Patricia Gibson, Lisnafin Park, Strabane, formerly of Raphoe. Lovingly missed by her daughters and son Carmel (& husband Declan), Katrina, Louise, Shaun (& partner Leanne), Janice, Leanne, Deborah ( & partner Jason), her grandchildren Keelan, Tori, Eoghan, Shania, Kaiden, Rio, Aimee, Rhys, Theo & Sophia and all her extended family and friends.

She will be reposing at her daughter Carmel McCullagh’s residence Ballinabreen, Ballindrait, F93 REP8 from 11.00am this Sunday, August 22.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral leaving Ballinabreen on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com



William Dinsmore, Derry and Stranorlar

The death has taken place suddenly at his home of William George Dinsmore, 2 Ard Glen Park, Londonderry and formerly of Stranorlar.

Private Committal will take place in Ballyowen Cemetery and a service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held in Bready, Reformed Presbyterian Church on Monday August 23rd at 2pm.

Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects today Saturday (August 21st) until 7 pm and tomorrow, Sunday 22nd August between and 3-6pm at D&R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT473QQ.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Bready Reformed Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at the Funeral Home address.

Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

Thomas Patton, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Thomas Patton, Callan, Drumkeen, Donegal

Peacefully at the Donegal Hospice ,Letterkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Peter, James, Patrick, Joanne ( McMenamin) cherished brother of Rosie, Eileen,Teresa, Sally, Peter, Jim and the late Mary and Patsy ,Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son in law John, daughters in law, Catherine, and Annette grandchildren, James,Aaron,and Max nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday, August 23rd at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Craigs media Facebook Page at www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, Funeral and Burial will be Private to family and friends only please,with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the Church.

