Fifty-two patients waiting to be admitted to Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals

Fifty-two patients were awaiting admission to the north-west’s two acute hospitals on Monday morning.
Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show twenty-seven patients were waiting at Letterkenny University Hospital, seven in the emergency department, and 20 on wards.
Twenty-five patients were waiting for admission at Sligo University Hospital, fifteen in the emergency department and ten in wards.
Around the country, 305 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to the INMO’s Trolley Watch with 252 patients are waiting in emergency departments, with 53 on wards.
Last week the INMO expressed serious concern about the overcrowding at the two hospitals.
