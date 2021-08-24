Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Garda appeal for information following theft of kayak from marina

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a kayak from a marina in Burnfoot on a date between Thursday, August 19 and Sunday, August 22.  

Gardaí state that a chain and padlock were cut to obtain the vessel.

The kayak has the word Santiago and Tequila written on it. 

The kayak which is worth €2,000 is unusual in the respect that it can be adjusted to allow for more occupants to sit inside it. Alternatively, it can be reduced so that one person can use it. 

Anyone with any information in relation to the theft is urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

