Gardaí seek information following theft of large sum of money and cheques from Donegal home

File Photo
A large sum of money, cheques and some private documents were stolen from a home in Raphoe on Wednesday, August 18 between the times of 3.05pm and 3.45pm.
Entry was forced via the front door to a residence in the Irish Row area of Raphoe. The front door was damaged as was a second door within the property.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who has any information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
