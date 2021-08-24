Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Gardaí seek information following theft of large sum of money and cheques from Donegal home

Gardaí seek information following theft of large sum of money and documentation

File Photo

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

A large sum of money, cheques and some private documents were stolen from a home in Raphoe on Wednesday, August 18 between the times of 3.05pm and 3.45pm. 

Entry was forced via the front door to a residence in the Irish Row area of Raphoe. The front door was damaged as was a second door within the property. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who has any information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Garda appeal for information following theft of kayak from marina

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media