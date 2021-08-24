Gardaí make public appeal for information following multiple assaults over the course of the weekend

File Photo
Gardaí are appealing for information following reports of multiple assaults in the Ferris Lane area of Buncrana on Saturday night last, August 21.
Between 10pm and 10:30pm a number of people were injured and one male was removed by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigations are at a preliminary stage.
Garda Sean Sweeney is appealing to anyone with information to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
