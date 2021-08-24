Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Gardaí make public appeal for information following road traffic collision

Gardaí make public appeal for information following road traffic collision

File Photo

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

Gardaí continue to investigate a road traffic collision which occurred in Carndonagh on Thursday, August 19. 

Two people were injured in the road traffic collision which took place at Churchland Quarters at 2:25pm on Thursday, last.

Two motorists were traveling in the opposite direction to one another when the head on collision occurred.

The two drivers, the sole occupants of the vehicles, were removed from the scene by ambulance and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public with this investigation. They are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area, or who may have dashcam, to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.

Gardaí make public appeal for information following multiple assaults over the course of the weekend

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media