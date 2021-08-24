Gardaí make public appeal for information following road traffic collision

File Photo
Gardaí continue to investigate a road traffic collision which occurred in Carndonagh on Thursday, August 19.
Two people were injured in the road traffic collision which took place at Churchland Quarters at 2:25pm on Thursday, last.
Two motorists were traveling in the opposite direction to one another when the head on collision occurred.
The two drivers, the sole occupants of the vehicles, were removed from the scene by ambulance and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public with this investigation. They are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area, or who may have dashcam, to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.
