Hopes are high for dolphin calf rescued at Machaire Rabhartaigh beach

The young dolphin calf rescued from Magheroarty beach has not made a reappearance at the beach since.
The Risso Dolphin calf was quickly rescued and refloated by members of the public when it became stranded yesterday, Monday.
The Donegal branch of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said the quick actions of the holiday makers and general public in getting the calf back into the water prevented unnecessary blistering and suffering.
Locals say that there has been no sign of the dolphin in the area today, Tuesday.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.