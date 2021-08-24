Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Hopes are high for dolphin calf rescued at Machaire Rabhartaigh beach

Hopes are high for dolphin calf rescued at Machaire Rabhartaigh beach

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The young dolphin calf rescued from Magheroarty beach has not made a reappearance at the beach since. 

The Risso Dolphin calf was quickly rescued and refloated by members of the public when it became stranded yesterday, Monday. 

The Donegal branch of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said the quick actions of the holiday makers and general public in getting the calf back into the water prevented unnecessary blistering and suffering.

Locals say that there has been no sign of the dolphin in the area today, Tuesday. 

Donegal recording more than 140 Covid-19 cases per day

Only counties Dublin and Cork are recording more average daily Covid-19 cases than Donegal

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media