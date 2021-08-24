Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Accumulated profit at Daniel O'Donnell's firm hit €4.33m last year

Accumulated profit at Daniel O'Donnell's firm hit €4.33m last year

Daniel O'Donnell

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Accumulated profits at the entertainment firm owned by the International singing star, Daniel O'Donnell, increased by almost €690,000 to €4.33m last year.

According to an RTÉ report new accounts lodged to the Companies Office show that DOD Promotions Ltd enjoyed a buoyant year in the 12 months to the end of October 2020, when accumulated profits at the company increased from €3.64m to €4.33m.

The company generates the greatest bulk of its income from live performance. It is certain, like many other performers, that the singing star may not have earned as much as he used to due to the pandemic but the kind-hearted performer raised the spirits of people in nursing homes by singing to them from outside. 

