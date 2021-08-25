Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

William Morrow, Ballintra

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Morrow, Pullinareny, Ballintra.



Late of Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey. Predeceased by his parents and brother George Andrew. Deeply regretted by extended family and friends.

Arriving at the Church of Ireland, Ballintra for Funeral Service at 2pm on Thursday, with burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard. Please adhere to the government restrictions in relation to Covid-19.

William Quinn, St Johnston



The death has occurred of William Quinn, Listannagh, St Johnston.

Funeral from Listannagh on Thursday, August 26 at 12.30pm going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery which can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer’s association, Donegal Branch, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

House is strictly private at the request of the family.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Patrick Carr, Creeslough

The death hasoccurredof Patrick (Paddy) Carr, Drimnacarry, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm, Tuesday August 24.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral, and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live at: mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cystic Fibrosis C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Catherine Walsh, Buncrana and Monaghan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kate) Walsh, Buncrana and formerly of Drumgarra, Tullynahinera and also Birmingham.

Predeceased by her husband Owen, her sisters Peggy Gorman, (Tullynahinera) and Alice Sheridan (Ballybay), her brother John and her niece Sally Connolly (Doohamlet).

Sadly missed by her children Patrick, Margaret, Owen, Francis, Michael, Kathleen and Felix, and by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.



Reposing at the premises of Smyth Funeral Directors, Main Street, Ballybay on Tuesday, August 24 from 4.30pm until 8.30pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Broomfield for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the funeral Mass will take place privately for 50 family members and close friends only.

Marion Leahy, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Marion Leahy (née Friel), Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her devoted husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Rory and Terence, her daughters-in-law Aisling and Hannah, her grandchildren Saoirse, Bláthnaid, Cian and Eoghan, her brothers and sisters Con (New York), Eileen (San Antonio), Cathal (Wicklow), Liam, Dan and Eamon, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Wednesday, August 25 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for funeral Mass at 1pm, with interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if so desired to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

House strictly private to family and close friends. Due to Government and HSE guidelines the funeral Mass is private to the family only.

Carmel Donohoe (née Breslin), Cork and formerly of Ardara

The death has occurred of Carmel Donohoe (née Breslin), Whites Cross, Cork and formerly of Ardara,.

Loving wife of Raymond, adored mother of Enda, Gemma and Clodagh, dear sister of Dolores, Louise and the late Maura, Ann and Don.

Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Brú Columbanus.

Ellen McFadden, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Ellen (Mary Phil) McFadden (née Campbell), Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by husband Hugh RIP 1997, parents Michael and Mary (Annagry).

Devoted mother to Michael (Dublin), Donal, Joseph, Jacqueline Campbell, Noel and Paddy (all Letterkenny). Deeply regretted by her sister Mary Campbell (Annagry) and niece Breege her husband Danny Gallagher, Annagry and sisters in law.

Fondly remembered by grandchildren Niamh (Dublin), Sean, Eoghan, Michael, Elena, Danny and Tiernan (Letterkenny), son-in-law, Joe Campbell (Letterkenny), daughters-in-law Veronica (Dublin), Lorraine (Letterkenny) and great-grandchild Ivan. Remembered with love by her extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday for 11am Mass in the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by burial in New Leck cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/100882134934689/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolences on the Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the Church.

Frances Gallagher, West Hill, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Frances Gallagher (née McGonagle), West Hill, Convent Road, Letterkenny.

Devoted wife to husband Frank. Cherished mother to Paul (Cork), Ann (Letterkenny), Clare (Letterkenny) and Colin (Boston), sons and daughters in-law Peter, Karen and Caryn. Fondly remembered by grandchildren Daniel, Luke, Leah, Matthew, Kevin, Rory, Ava and Aidan. Deeply regretted by sister Mary Nicholls (Letterkenny).

Predeceased by parents Margaret and William Mc Gonagle (Rathdonnell) sisters Nellie Mc Cormack (Churchill), Margaret Mc Enroe (Dublin), brothers William (Rathdonnell), Dennis (Scotland) and Patrick (Letterkenny). Always remember by extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

The funeral can be viewed on the church webcam at: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the church.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

