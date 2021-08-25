Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, August 25, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town

- Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff

- William Morrow, Ballintra

- William Quinn, St Johnston

- Patrick Carr, Creeslough

- Marion Leahy, Mountcharles

John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town.

Beloved husband of Mena and much-loved father to Mary, Philomena, Bernadette, Margaret, Carmel, Angela, Gerry and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret and brother Hugh, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at the family home from 7pm this evening, Thursdsay, with removal on Friday, August 27, to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Sight Savers.org c/o any family member. Due to Covid 19 and Government Guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private to family only. John's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on link) https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal.

Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff

The death has taken place of Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff.

Maureen’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Her remains will leave her late residence at 5:30pm tomorrow, Thursday evening, going to The Sacred Heart Church, Muff to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family Flowers only please.

House is strictly private by request of the deceased.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

William Morrow, Ballintra

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Morrow, Pullinareny, Ballintra.



Late of Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey. Predeceased by his parents and brother George Andrew. Deeply regretted by extended family and friends.

Arriving at the Church of Ireland, Ballintra for Funeral Service at 2pm on Thursday, with burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard. Please adhere to the government restrictions in relation to Covid-19.

William Quinn, St Johnston



The death has occurred of William Quinn, Listannagh, St Johnston.

Funeral from Listannagh on Thursday, August 26 at 12.30pm going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery which can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer’s association, Donegal Branch, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

House is strictly private at the request of the family.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Patrick Carr, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Carr, Drimnacarry, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral, and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live at: mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cystic Fibrosis C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Marion Leahy, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Marion Leahy (née Friel), Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her devoted husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Rory and Terence, her daughters-in-law Aisling and Hannah, her grandchildren Saoirse, Bláthnaid, Cian and Eoghan, her brothers and sisters Con (New York), Eileen (San Antonio), Cathal (Wicklow), Liam, Dan and Eamon, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Wednesday, August 25 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for funeral Mass at 1pm, with interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if so desired to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

House strictly private to family and close friends. Due to Government and HSE guidelines the funeral Mass is private to the family only.

