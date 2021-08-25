Missing Person

Missing man, Frankie McMenamin
An appeal has been issued for people in Inishowen, possibly Buncrana in particular, to keep a look out for Frankie McMenamin, from Derry.
His family are anxiously looking for him.
Frankie is also known to frequent Killybegs.
Please share.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.