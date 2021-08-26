Police are 'concerned' over missing man Francis McMenamin

Police have asked residents in Derry to look out for missing man Francis McMenamin who hasn’t been since since Monday.
Officers in the city said they are 'concerned' for the 57-year-old who has not been seen since around lunch time on August 23.
Mr McMenamin who is from the Bogside area of the city may have a grey or blue bag over his shoulder with the word “manbag” written in white on the front.
Police said he was last seen wearing denim shorts and a white t-shirt.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information as to Francis’ whereabouts please ring us on 101 and quote 1563 of 24/08/21.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.